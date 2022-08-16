You won't be able to buy the Raspberry Rally the usual way.

NEW YORK — The Girl Scouts are dropping a new cookie, but you won't be able to buy it the usual way.

The organization said the new Raspberry Rally will go on sale in the 2023 cookie season -- but the scouts ringing your doorbell and setting up outside local stores won't be selling it in-person.

Instead, the cookie will be sold exclusively online and shipped to your home. Scouts will be able to place orders.

"Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their ecommerce business," Girl Scouts USA said in a news release.

The Raspberry Rally is described as a thin, crisp, raspberry-infused cookie dipped in a chocolatey coating -- and a "sister cookie" to Thin Mints. Promotional pictures show a cookie that does look very Thin Mint-y, minus a reddish-pink inside.

The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season generally runs from January to April, but exact start times vary by region. You can check when cookie season starts for you on the group's website.

"Through our Cookie Program, our Girl Scouts are acquiring life and business lessons that position them for success in the future," said Tayuane Dewberry, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council in Charlotte. "Each purchase literally powers adventures and experiences that shape them into strong women who will lead our community and our country in the near future."

