WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's supporters are calling Wednesday's verdict in the impeachment trial a win.

Trump was acquitted on both charges.

The final vote count on the first charge came to 48 guilty, 52 not guilty on the first article of impeachment. On the vote for the second article of impeachment, the count came to 47 guilty, 53 not guilty.

This is the end to only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and tested civic norms.

Here's a look at some of the comments we've gathered so far:

"I'm glad that this political sideshow has finally come to an end," Rep. Rob Woodall tweeted. He said Congress can now get back to work.

Rep. Doug Collins tweeted similar sentiments.

"After wasting over a year of the American people’s time and taxpayer dollars, the Senate finally voted to end this #ShamImpeachment and acquit @realDonaldTrump".

Rep. Jody Hice expressed that this "nightmare is over."

" We knew from the beginning @realDonaldTrump did nothing wrong – the call transcript told us on day one. Democrats dragged Americans through an unnecessary, divisive drama.

@SpeakerPelosi, let's tear up impeachment & get back to work. "

Sen. David Perdue said "it's time to put this dark chapter behind us and get back to work to deliver even more results for the American people."

Rep. Buddy Carter tweeted a video saying "Thank goodness it's finally over with."

Rep. Austin Scott said "House Democrats wasted time & taxpayer resources" on this process.

Rep. Rick Allen also called the process a "sham" and said "it's time to get to work."

Echoing the the sentiments of moving on, Rep. Tom Graves tweeted that "it's done." And Sen. Kelly Loeffler said "its time to get back to work.

President Trump tweeted that he will issue public statement Thursday about his victory. This is the third impeachment trial of a president in U.S. history. None have been convicted and removed from office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

