What are the most common Powerball numbers?

No number is more likely to make you rich than others, but some are a lot more common in the last seven years.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A huge Powerball jackpot has broken the world record, and you may be wondering if some numbers are "luckier" than others.

The short answer: All combinations have the same tiny chance at winning. To win the jackpot, you need to beat the whopping 1 in 292.2 million odds by matching the numbers on the five white balls and the red Powerball.

Players often wonder if there's a strategy to it. Some numbers have been drawn more often than others, but your chances remain the same for any combination.

Are some numbers luckier?

"11111111 has the same probability of winning as your birthday," statistics professor Rong Chen said in a Q&A article from Rutgers University. "And there is no 'memory.' If the winning numbers last week were 11111111, those numbers have the same chance of winning as any other number today."

Chen said combinations that other players are less likely to pick, like strong patterns or numbers that are too high to be a birthdate, might reduce your chances of having to share the jackpot. That doesn't make you any more likely to actually win, though.

But just for fun, we wanted to take a look at the "luckiest" numbers in Powerball's recent history. These statistics are from the last seven years, according to lottonumbers.com.

Most common main numbers

Here are the 10 most common numbers to be drawn on the five white balls for the past seven years.

61: Drawn 78 times

32: Drawn 77 times

63: Drawn 73 times

21: Drawn 73 times

69: Drawn 71 times

36: Drawn 70 times

23: Drawn 70 times

39: Drawn 69 times

59: Drawn 68 times

Most common Powerball numbers

Here are the 10 most common numbers for the red Powerball in the last seven years.

24: Drawn 45 times.

18: Drawn 42 times

4: Drawn 36 times

13: Drawn 34 times

21: Drawn 34 times

10: Drawn 33 times

6: Drawn 33 times

26: Drawn 33 times

19: Drawn 32 times

3: Drawn 32 times

The 'loneliest' numbers

Two numbers are tied as the least-drawn main numbers for the last seven years: 34 and 26, both drawn 44 times.

As for the red Powerball, only one number holds the least-drawn spot: 23, drawn just 22 times in the past seven years. But could things be looking up for #23? It was last drawn Wednesday.

We make a great pair!

Since two is better than one, we'll look at Powerball's most common pairs for main numbers in the last seven years.

32 and 58: Drawn 12 times

8 and 27: Drawn 11 times

7 and 15: Drawn 11 times

How do you win Powerball?

While the odds of taking home the jackpot are extremely small, Powerball says you have a 1 in 24.87 chance of winning a prize. There are nine ways to win at least a little cash.





