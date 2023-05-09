Morgan Wallen cancels tour dates after injuring vocal cords again: 'This is just the choice I had to make'

The country singer had recently returned to performing after initially taking a 10-day vocal rest.

WASHINGTON — Country singer Morgan Wallen is canceling a series of concerts after being told to rest his vocal cords for a longer period of time.

The country music star revealed Tuesday he had re-injured his voice and would need six weeks of vocal rest. Wallen, who already canceled shows last month due to losing his voice, returned to performing last week in Florida following an initial 10-day vocal rest.

"They told me I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma," Wallen shared on Instagram. "Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do."

"They told me that if I do this the right way that I'll get back to 100%," he added. "They also said if I don't listen and keep singing, that I'll permanently damage my voice. So, for the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I had to make."

Wallen said that tour dates are currently being rescheduled, although some remain pending. The singer added that he won't be able to attend any of the festivals he was scheduled to do over the next six weeks but that he "would make those right next year."

The singer will also miss his appearance at the Academy Country Music Awards on Thursday.

If the six week clock started Tuesday, that would stretch until June 20. That would mean he would miss shows in Hershey, PA; East Rutherford, NJ; Austin, TX; Houston; Atlanta; Panama City, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Virginia Beach, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, an official announcement has yet to be made of which specific shows have been rescheduled.

"I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen told his fans. "And I appreciate all the support you always give me."

Last month, Wallen suddenly canceled several shows after losing his voice before a performance at Vaught Hemingway Stadium at the University of Mississippi.

Thousands of country music fans were awaiting the singer inside the Ole Miss football stadium were told the "Thought You Should Know" singer was unable to perform and that people would be refunded for their tickets.

Some people expressed anger on social media because the announcement of the cancellation came after the opening acts had performed.

The sudden cancellation concluded what was supposed to be two consecutive nights of performances by one of the hottest stars in country music. The show appeared to be a huge success with thousands showing up for the first concert in the stadium’s history.

While Wallen is one of country music's biggest stars, but he's no stranger to controversy. He was caught on camera in 2021 outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur. He apologized at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.

The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.