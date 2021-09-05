Officer Jeremy Brinton was assisting with a lane closure on I-19 when he was hit, officials say.

NOGALES, Ariz. — A Nogales Police officer has died after being hit by a car while on an off-duty assignment on Thursday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., Officer Jeremy Brinton, 40, was helping with a lane closure on Interstate 19 when he was struck by a car, the department said.

NPD said witnesses on the scene called 911. Nogales Fire crews stabilized Brinton before he was airlifted to Banner University Medical Center, the department said.

Brinton, an 18-year veteran of the Nogales Police Department, died at the hospital.

Brinton is survived by his wife and four children, the department said.

It is unclear if the driver involved is facing charges.

