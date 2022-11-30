Daughter says Pelé back in hospital to regulate medication

Pelé's daughter says there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father's health and thanked everyone for their "concern and love."

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter said on Wednesday.

Kely Nascimento added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father's health.

Nascimento, who lives in the United States, made the comments in an Instagram post after what she called “lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health.”

ESPN Brasil reported earlier that the three-time World Cup champion was taken to Hospital Albert Einstein due to “general swelling.”

“Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love,” Nascimento said.

Spokespeople for Pelé and Hospital Albert Einstein did not reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Pelé removed a tumor in September of 2021, with the hospital saying then that he would begin chemotherapy.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé, has used his social media channels since then to deny he was in poor health. His latest public comment was in an Instagram post on Oct. 23, his birthday.

“I just want to express my gratitude. Life is good. Turning 82 with my family, in good health, is the best gift. Thank you for everything I have received,” he said in a video.