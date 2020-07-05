Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions

The former aides were convicted for their roles in creating a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse then-Gov. Chris Christie.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two people involved in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal.

The court said in a unanimous decision Thursday that the government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in creating a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie.