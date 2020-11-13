No changed or lost votes from voting systems in election, federal cybersecurity agency says

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says last week's election was the most secure in history.

The federal agency that monitors election infrastructure says there is no evidence any voting systems changed, deleted or lost votes in the 2020 election, nor were they compromised.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, said in a statement that the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in U.S. history.

"All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors," the agency said.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

The CISA said voting equipment was tested and certified before the election by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

"While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," the agency said. "When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections."