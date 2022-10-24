Craig was part of an Atlanta duo who received the Golden Buzzer from Michael Bublé during their time on "America's Got Talent."

Family members say Zuri Craig, who wowed judges on "America's Got Talent" as part of the Craig Lewis band, has died at 44.

In a statement shared to Craig's Instagram page, the family said he died Friday. No cause of death was given as of Monday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," family members said in the statement. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning."

The family said more information would be available later.

Craig and his singing partner Jeffery Lewis finished fifth on the competition show's 10th season, which aired in 2015. The Atlanta duo's cover of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down" had Michael Bublé hit the show's Golden Buzzer.