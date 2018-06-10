ATLANTA -- The Senate voted Saturday to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice, solidifying conservative control of the highest court in the land.

The final vote was 50-48, almost completely down party lines with Sen. Joe Manchin being the only Democrat who voted in favor of Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump tweeted to congratulate the new justice.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

After the vote, state leaders and several organizations issued statements regarding the confirmation.

U.S. Senator David Perdue was one of the supporting votes for Kavanaugh.

“This has proven to be a tumultuous time in Washington. Despite partisan attempts to assassinate Judge Kavanaugh’s character, it is encouraging this body acted decisively about the future of our nation’s highest court," Perdue said. "The presumption of innocence remains a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy. The United States Senate’s role is to provide advice and consent, and that is a job I take very seriously. There is no doubt in my mind that Judge Kavanaugh will do exactly what he said he would do in his testimony before the Senate: ‘Preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.’ I'm proud to vote to confirm such an imminently qualified nominee. Just as he did during his 12 years on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, I'm confident Judge Kavanaugh will serve this nation well on the United States Supreme Court.”

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED | Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund said it condemned the Senate for confirming Kavanaugh. Dawn Laguens, the executive vice president of the group released the following statement:

“We will never stop fighting for people’s health and rights. Generations to come will feel the effects of this vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. But we will not back down. In the meantime, Planned Parenthood health centers will continue to provide essential health care and education to patients across the country. No matter what.

“We are clear about what happened today. 50 senators — including those who profess to support and stand with women — ignored the facts, Kavanaugh's record, credible allegations of sexual assault, a clear display of lack of judicial temperament, and the will of the American people, and they voted to imperil affordable health care for millions and gut the constitutional right for people to make their own health care decisions. The senators who voted for Brett Kavanaugh ignored the voices of survivors, people with pre-existing conditions, and the one in four women who have had an abortion in their lifetime. We will not be deterred.”

MORE | This is what President Donald Trump said about Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation

The president onf the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, called the confirmation a devastating blow.

“The U.S. Senate’s decision today to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is devastating blow to our democracy. It threatens the integrity and legitimacy of the Senate and the Supreme Court as institutions, and the nation may never recover. This day will go down in infamy for the Senate’s abject failure to exercise its constitutional duty to advise and consent.

"The NAACP condemns this reckless & deeply partisan rush to confirm Kavanaugh after critical issues were raised about his integrity, temperament, impartiality, history of sexual assault, and judicial record. There is far too much at stake for every community not to have fully reviewed this nominee for the highest court in the land who will chart our future for a generation.

"The American people deserved better than this. Now more than ever we must harness our frustration and use our voices at the ballot box in November so this grave injustice of historic proportion never happens again. We must vote: our freedoms, our protections, and our lives depend on it.”

The American Civil Rights Union praised the the Senate's vote:

“Abraham Lincoln predicted that if America were ever to falter and loose her freedom it would be because we destroyed ourselves. The confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh has proved the wisdom of those words. Now that the battle is over, we should follow the advice of another wise American, Robert E. Lee, and seek reconciliation to bring our great nation back together.”

© 2018 WXIA