Roswell, GA -- For many people, taking part in the annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is like being part of a big family, but for one set of sisters, it's so much more!

It all started 40 years ago when Brenda George ran her first AJC Peachtree Road Race.

"I ran track in high school and college and friends I met in college encouraged me to run the first time I ran in 1979," said George. "Our birthday is July fifth and so we just started the tradition of the race and birthday celebration is always on July fourth."

Her personal tradition expanded, including her twin Linda Knowles, who shares that July 5th birthday and has nearly thirty races under her belt, and another sister Lisa Copeland who has run in about 15.

"It's the only race that I’ve been in where people line the entire way,” said Knowles. “Just cheer you on! It's so motivating!"

Over the years the sister's ritual run has spread to their children, other relatives and friends.

"Once you start you can't stop."

It's what comes after that brings some of the best moments.

"We always go back to her place, which is here in Roswell, we jump in the pool in our Peachtree Road Race attire,” said Copeland.

“That's a tradition,” said Knowles.

“Then we just grill out and hang out at the pool all day," added George.

Now, as they prepare for another year of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, 2018’s will soon become the latest in many more to come.

"Hopefully, it gets to the point to where it's become tradition for them and they're not running just because of us," said Knowles.

