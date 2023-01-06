New 8 p.m. teen curfew measure gets rolling at Atlanta City Council

The measure would apply to teens 16 and under.

ATLANTA — A new measure on teen curfews is getting rolling at the Atlanta City Council, following the shooting death two weeks ago of a 16-year-old at a late night gathering near Benjamin E. Mays High School.

The measure, Ordinance 22-O-1908, would apply to teens 16 and under and make it illegal for them to be unaccompanied in public between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekends.

An accompanying piece of legislation, Ordinance 23-O-1306, would establish penalties for violating the curfew - warnings on the first two occasions a minor was caught violating curfew, and on the third occasion a requirement for both the minor and their legal guardian to attend "educational programs designed to address specific issues relevant to the child's circumstances."

Both pieces of legislation will be taken up in the Atlanta City Council's Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee when they convene on Monday.

This legislation was considered earlier this year after a shooting broke out among youths near Atlantic Station, leaving two dead. It was tabled in February.

Fulton County passed a curfew in February that the county Board of Commissioners hoped would serve as a model for Atlanta; the county itself only governs a small slice of unincorporated territory where it applies.

There are several carve-outs to the proposed Atlanta curfew, among them: