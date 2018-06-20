The Democratic National Committee's short list of host cities for its 2020 convention has gotten a lot shorter, and Atlanta is one of the casualties.

According to a report from Politico, the DNC has narrowed its 2020 convention locations to Houston, Miami Beach, Milwaukee, and Denver. The convention is in July 2020.

Atlanta had been one of eight cities under consideration.

In May, the DNC sent requests for proposals to the cities last month that expressed interest in holding the event.

The 2016 Democratic National Convention was held in Philadelphia. Donald Trump won the state of Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

While Georgia is a solidly Republican state, Atlanta's city government is dominated by Democrats.

The only time Atlanta has ever hosted a Democratic convention was in 1988, in which Gov. Michael Dukakis was nominated to challenge then-Vice President George W. Bush for the White House.

The DNC previously sent letters to a long list of cities to gauge their interest. Birmingham and New York City were considered in 2016 but were passed over.

Democratic National Committee members elected Tom Perez chairman in February 2017 at their meetings in Atlanta.

READ | Atlanta among 8 cities on list for 2020 Democratic convention cities

AND | Democrats choose new leader in Atlanta today

© 2018 WXIA