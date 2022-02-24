Atlanta's Carter Center responds after Russian forces attack Ukraine

Russia launched it's wide-ranging attack Ukraine early Thursday morning, striking cities and bas

ATLANTA — The Carter Center is responding to the recent invasion by Russian forces into the nation of Ukraine.

The Atlanta-based organization, founded by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, stated Thursday that it "condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into the sovereign nation of Ukraine, a clear violation of international law and the human rights of the Ukrainian people."

Russia launched its wide-ranging attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning, striking cities and bases as civilians attempted to flee, according to the Associated Press.

The outlet adds that the recent move by Putin marks Russia's most aggressive action since invading Afghanistan.

In its statement, the Carter Center called on the country to immediately withdraw its forces and "engage with Ukraine's leaders and the international community to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis."

Considering its focus on human rights, the center noted that the invasion "exacerbates a humanitarian crisis that began with [Russia's] annexation of Crimea in 2014."

The organization continued by adding that "conflict caused by Russian-backed separatists has already led to some 14,000 deaths and forced an estimated 1.6 million Ukrainians from their homes."

A full version of the statement can be viewed below:

As the situation in Ukraine continues to unfold, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued his own statement, condemning the attack as a "callous, indefensible invasion."

He added that Russia's actions could impact servicemembers from Georgia who are currently on "heightened alert."

Members of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah have already been deployed to Europe, according to a news release, where they will support U.S. Air Force Europe. They will be helping with a tactical airlift package that supplies logistical support and military aid.