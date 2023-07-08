Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown to serve as acting mayor of City of South Fulton

District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown will now serve as the acting mayor of the City of South Fulton.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Following the arrest of City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau on first degree burglary and criminal trespassing charges, an acting mayor has been now been appointed.

District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown will now serve as the acting mayor of the City of South Fulton. Williams-Brown has been a resident of the county since 1978 when she lived in the District 3 area, according to her biography.

She has spent over 30 years in the public sector where she has worked in state government and higher education. Williams-Brown also currently works at Emory University in the Rollins School of Public Health, where she works with faculty to get sponsored programs to fund their research, her bio states.

She has been an active member of the South Fulton community and formerly severed as a parent representative on the Hapeville Charter School Board as well as being the former secretary and vice president of the Love T. Nolan Elementary parent teacher association.

She received her undergrad from Georgia State in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in radio and television broadcasting journalism and her master's of public administration degree in public management from GSU in 1996.