Here's how you can get a free ride to the polls on Election Day

There are at least two options to get free rides to polls on Jan. 5 in Georgia.

ATLANTA — At least two organizations want to make sure you can get to your polling site on Tuesday to vote in the US Senate runoffs.

NACA (Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America) will have a fleet of 15-passenger vans in the metro for safe and free rides to the polls. They said each van will be stocked with PPE and will maintain social distancing by limiting the number of passengers for each trip.

During early voting for the general election, NACA brought a fleet of 100 vans to Atlanta in the largest operation of its kind ever, taking more than 25,000 voters to the polls, and more than 70,000 total in Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Voters wanting a ride from NACA on Tuesday can call 888-495-6222 and schedule one of the vans to provide the round-trip, they said.

Another option is from the Home Depot co-founder and Falcons and Atlanta United team owner, the Arthur Blank Foundation.

They are offering a $20 rideshare credit for up to two rides to all polling locations in Georgia.

To take advantage of this offer, use Lyft code: BFOBVOTES.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. You must vote at your designated polling location. To find out your location, visit the Secretary of State's voter registration page at: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.