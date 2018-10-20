MARIETTA, Ga. -- Many of the counties around metro Atlanta have opened multiple early voting locations to accommodate an influx of voters.

The one place this does not seem to be the case is in Cobb County -- where for the first week of early voting, one single location has been made available for local citizens.

The county has made national headlines for its wait times of more than three hours for local citizens waiting to vote.

Cobb County opened a second early voting location on Saturday -- at Jim Miller Park. But even with the second location open, a three-and-a-half hour wait was what faced voters early Saturday morning.

"Normally, in a midterm election, we don't have this many locations open. So we are seeing a great deal of turnout for this election that we wouldn't see in a mid-term," said Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler when asked about wait times. "That's why we're opening 11 locations for the last week. Our normal mid-term policy to only open four locations -- so we had already planned to have a lot more capacity."

Other large metro Atlanta counties have additional locations are open - including as many as 20 locations in Fulton County, 8 in Gwinnett County and 5 in DeKalb County. Click here for a list of all of the metro Atlanta early voting locations available.

