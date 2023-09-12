This is when Georgia's gas tax suspension starts, Gov. Kemp says

Gov. Kemp echoed sustained inflation as a primary reason for the extension.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced another gas tax suspension, given continued inflation woes to impact residents in 2023.

This order is set to go into effect on Wednesday at noon and will end on October 12 at 11:59 p.m. For Georgia, suspension of the excise tax translates to a saving of 31.2 cents per gallon on gasoline and 35 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

"I applaud Governor Kemp’s suspension of motor fuel taxes to keep our people and our economy moving despite Washington’s inaction on rising fuel prices,” said Jon Burns, Georgia House speaker. “Georgia’s success story is no accident – the result of conservative policies enacted to keep Georgia the nation’s best state for business.”

Recent data from Moody's Analytics, provided by the governor's office, reveals that the average American currently spends $709 more each month than they were two years ago and $202 more per month than last year.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief, and that's why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump," Kemp said. "Working with partners in the General Assembly, we'll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress."