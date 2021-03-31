Georgia GOP files motion to intervene as co-defendant in lawsuits over controversial voting law

Chairman David Shafer made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at a rally.

ATLANTA — Leaders of the Georgia Republican Party said they are filing a motion to intervene as a co-defendant in lawsuits filed in opposition of the state's new election law.

Chairman for the party David Shafer made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at a rally in support of SB 202. The news comes after at least three challenges have been filed in court.

Right now, three lawsuits filed against the law list state election board members as defendants. The motion to intervene - or the introduction of a nonparty who has an interest in a lawsuit - would add the Georgia SOP to the lawsuit as one of the defendants.

Shafer added the motion was filed jointly with the Republican National Committee.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the controversial measure last week.

The 95-page bill that became law:

Requires an ID number, like a driver’s license, to apply for an absentee ballot

Cuts off absentee ballot applications 11 days before an election

Limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes

Allows the state to take control of what it calls “underperforming” local election systems

Disallows volunteers from giving away food and drink to voters waiting in lines

Opponents contended the bill’s restrictions will mostly impact urban counties with more Democrats.

However, Republicans have said state election law was overdue to get an overhaul, irrespective of the 2020 election, which saw major losses for the party in the state.

"Our principles are clear: We want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat," Shafer said. "We want every lawful vote counted, every unlawful vote rejected and the counting to be done in the open and in accordance with law."

Many of those who disagree with the law are putting more pressure on the state and threatening to boycott Georgia and some of the biggest corporations based in the state.