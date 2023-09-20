Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks about threat of criminal indictment in Fulton County

A special prosecutor will investigate Jones separately in the same election interference case in Fulton County accusing former Pres. Donald Trump and 18 others.

ATLANTA — Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones continues to have the threat of criminal indictment hanging over him in Fulton County for working with fellow supporters of then-President Donald Trump to try to overturn Trump's loss in Georgia in 2020.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in August on felony charges, but Jones is being investigated separately and could still be charged.

Jones is being investigated separately by a yet-to-be-named special prosecutor because a judge ruled last year that the Fulton County District Attorney investigating the election interference case, Fani Willis, had a conflict of interest for supporting the Democrat who ran against Jones for Lieutenant Governor in 2022.

Jones insisted Wednesday in Atlanta that what he did after the 2020 election, and what the others did with him, was not illegal.

He told 11Alive that he is still waiting to find out when a special prosecutor will be selected to investigate him.

“My lawyer has been talking to the agency that is looking at it,” Jones said. “Nothing new to report on that.”

Jones does not dispute what he did after Trump’s loss. As a state senator, Jones helped organize the Georgia GOP alternate electors for Trump, called for a special session of the legislature to contest Trump’s loss, and traveled to Washington prepared to try to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay the Jan. 6 Electoral College vote count.

What was different about his involvement compared with that of others who have already been indicted?

Jones said that all he was doing was trying to establish if Trump really lost.

“You know, I mean, we've talked about this numerous times,” Jones said, “I mean, what people were doing -- and this isn't something that's new -- people were asking questions about elections. Stacey Abrams (the Democratic nominee for Georgia Governor) did it in 2018. Hillary Clinton claimed it in 2016, but to take it to this length, and trying to accuse individuals of being criminals, I think, is a little much.”

Jones is asking online for donations to “Stop Fani Willis.”

“Obviously, I think this (investigation by Willis) is a waste of taxpayer money,” Jones said, “I think it’s an abuse of power. I think there are a lot more important issues to be tackling in Fulton County. You’ve got people actually dying in your jail system in Fulton County.”

Jones made it clear that if he’s indicted, he is ready with his defense: