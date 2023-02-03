Georgia Supreme Court honors distinguished lawyers for their community, public service

The community and public service awards were first instituted 23 years ago by now-retired Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Benham.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It was a special night at the Georgia Supreme Court, not hearing oral arguments, but honoring members of the legal profession for their outstanding community and public service.

The community and public service awards were first instituted 23 years ago by now-retired Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Benham, the first African American to hold the Court's highest position, with the awards named in his honor.

Eight distinguished lawyers from throughout the state were honored Thursday night with Justice Benham joined by the current Chief Justice Michael Boggs and former Chief Justice Harold Melton.

As the evening got underway, Justice Benham was formally introduced to a rousing welcome by 11Alive's Bill Liss, who has served with Justice Benham on the Supreme Court Committee that selects the Award winners since it was first formed.