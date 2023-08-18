Federal judge partially strikes down Georgia ban on giving people food and drink in voting lines

The ruling by Judge J.P. Boulee in Atlanta federal court upholds one zone outside polling places where food and water cannot be given out, but invalidates another.

ATLANTA — In a ruling Friday, a federal judge partially struck down a ban in Georgia on giving people food and water in voting lines.

The ruling by Judge J.P. Boulee in Atlanta federal court upholds a 150-foot zone outside polling places where food and water or other drinks cannot be given out.

But Georgia's 2021 voting law also established a 25-foot zone around anyone in a voting line where food and water could also not be given out - basically turning a voting line, however far it might extend from the actual polling place, into a "no-go" zone. The struck down down that part of the law, classifying "line relief activities" in the zone as First Amendment protected "expressive conduct."

The 2021 law - S.B. 202, passed by Georgia's Republican-controlled legislature in the aftermath of the outcry about former President Trump's loss in the 2020 election in Georgia - had created a misdemeanor penalty that carried with it up to a year in jail for giving out food and drink in the restricted zones.

A second, more narrow ruling Friday by Judge Boulee also struck down a provision of S.B. 202 concerning absentee ballot envelopes. The ruling will prevent the state "from rejecting absentee ballots based on any error or omission relating to the Birthdate Requirement" on absentee ballot return envelopes.

The ban was just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens of changes to Georgia voting laws, but one that was seized on by critics as especially punitive. After the law's passage, groups sued Georgia arguing that the practice, known as "line relief" or "line warming," was protected speech encouraging people to vote.

The food and water ban survived an initial challenge in 2022 and was in effect in last year's elections. A renewed motion against it - and much of the rest of S.B. 202 - was filed in May this year.