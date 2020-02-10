Georgia teacher raps special song for Jimmy Carter for his 96th birthday

"Born in Plains, Georgia. That's right the Southside," Melanie Kellam raps in her song.

ATLANTA — To celebrate Jimmy Carter's 96th birthday Thursday, a Georgia middle school teacher created a rap that pays tribute to the life and legacy of the former president from Georgia.

Melanie Kellam started the song last year and rapped part of it for her McDonough Middle School class as they jumped into digital learning. She teaches 8th graders Georgia Studies and is the social studies department chair.

"Born in Plains, Georgia. That's right the Southside," she said to the beat of Block Boy JB and Drake's song entitled "Look Alive."

On Thursday, she tweeted a clip, that's a little over two minutes, on Carter's birthday, saying she finished the song.

"Happy Birthday President Carter from Ms. Kellam and all the learners at @MMS_HCS. For a present, I finished the song I started for you and I hope you enjoy this tribute," she said.

@CarterLibrary @CarterCenter @JimmyCarterNPS @11AliveNews @HenryCountyBOE @CherylPreheim pic.twitter.com/3WCHEfVvNj — Melanie Kellam (@melcutie3112) October 1, 2020

"Jimmy Carter you the man for all that you do," Kellam raps in the song. "The 39th president is a good man, too! Whoo! Jimmy Carter's still alive, still alive, he's alive."

As Kellam sits behind a desk in the video, The song goes on to talk about his work with Habitat for Humanity, teaching Sunday school classes at a church in his hometown, his support for equality and social justice.