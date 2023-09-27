Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday celebration moved to Saturday | Details

Plans for Former President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday celebration are changing from Sunday to Saturday, according to the Carter Library.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Plans for former President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday celebration are changing from Sunday to Saturday, according to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

A post from the library and museum's page on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the event was being moved.

It was initially set for Sunday, Oct. 1 - Carter's birthday - but is now being moved to Saturday, Sept. 30. Admission for the event is only 99 cents and kids under 16 years old are free to enter. The event is being held at the presidential library, and games, trivia, music, movies and more will be available.

The library said the museum would be open from noon to 5 p.m., and all the fun events would occur between noon and 4 p.m. A showing of All the President's Men is set to start at 1 p.m. in the lobby.

The former president will turn 99 on Oct. 1. The Carter Center said the community can wish President Carter a happy 99th birthday by posting on its special wall online.

They're asking people to send a favorite photo or video, a favorite personal memory or a historical moment.