Jimmy Carter memorabilia a main draw for people at Plains shop

It seems everywhere you look, you’ll see a button, sign, poster, or bumper sticker with either the former President’s face or name on it.

PLAINS, Ga. — In Plains, Georgia, it’s clear former President Jimmy Carter had an impact.

The town that still boasts a sign where Carter’s campaign headquarters stood, turns into something of a political mementos wonderland when you walk through the doors of Plains Trading Post.

The owner of the shop said there are more pieces of memorabilia than there are residents in the small Georgia town.

Philip Kurland and his wife moved to Plains and opened up shop about 30 years ago. After going through a few different options for what to sell, they settled on political memorabilia, when a collection of his campaign buttons started peaking customers’ interests.

“We basically have every type of political persuasion that you can think of in here,” said Kurland, as he gestured around the store packed tight with what he estimates is around 100,000 pieces of inventory.

A main draw for people, especially recently, is anything to do with Jimmy Carter.

“I estimated one time there was 2,000 different Jimmy Carter buttons, not counting the anti-buttons,” said Kurland. “Right now, I figure we have about 1,100 in stock.”

It’s true in the town as well, with multiple signs or historical markers all linked to Carter and his family. However, when Kurland was setting up shop, he said he doubted Carter really lived in the town.

“I thought to myself, ‘I wonder if President Carter really lives here,’ Kurland remembered. “We look up, and President and Mrs. Carter come walking in to welcome us to the community.”

Kurland said it wasn’t a one-time visit.

“For years, he would come in here almost on a weekly basis just to find out how we were doing,” Kurland said.

While most of the country knows Carter as the former president, the people in Plains know him as a townie, a friend, and someone they can count on.

It’s especially true for Kurland.

“You don’t think of him as President Carter here. You think of him as someone who lives in the town that just has secret service protection,” Kurland said with a smile.

Among the shelves and walls full of memorabilia, it’s the memories that stand out, like when Kurland recalled Carter visiting him at his home when he was sick.

“Because he knew I wasn’t feeling well, and he wanted to come cheer me up,” Kurland said.

A former president sitting with you while you’re sick doesn’t seem like a normal occurrence, but, in Plains, it didn’t seem surprising to Kurland.

"That’s the kind of people they are," he said.

He said they talked and prayed together for about an hour. Kurland added the visit was like a shot in the arm, making him feel better.

While the news of Carter going into hospice care is heavy in Plains, Kurland said everyone is going to have to step up --- to work harder to do good deeds. It’s how Kurland said he wants to celebrate Carter’s life.

“Because what a life well done,” Kurland said.