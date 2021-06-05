Last week for early voting in Kennesaw/Marietta area state house race

House District 34 is open after longtime state Rep. Bert Reeves left for a job at Georgia Tech.

KENNESAW, Ga. — This week will offer the last chances for early voting in a state House race for a seat that represents much of the area in Cobb County between Marietta and Kennesaw.

Early voting in the special election for the House District 34 seat that was held by longtime Republican state Rep. Bert Reeves will conclude on Friday, June 11. Election day itself is Tuesday, June 15.

The district stretches from north of Marietta up to and including much of the city of Kennesaw.

The seat was vacated when Reeves left for a job at Georgia Tech.

Among the Democrats in the race are Priscilla Smith, an educator and activist who was the Democratic nominee back in November. She lost to Reeves in that race by about 3,700 votes, 56-44%.

Reeves first won the seat since 2014, and was re-elected three times.

The Republicans looking to succeed him include former Kennesaw mayor pro-tem and councilman David Blinkhorn, and Devan Seabaugh, the executive of an Atlanta area ambulance service.