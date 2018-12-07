Pat Swindall, whose election to Congress in 1984 shocked Georgia's political observers, died Tuesday night.

Swindall's former campaign manager and chief of staff, Robb Austin, confirmed Swindall died in his sleep.

Swindall was born Oct. 18, 1950, in Gadsden, Ala.

In the early 1980s, Swindall was a rising star in the Georgia Republican Party when he defeated veteran Democrat Elliott Levitas in metro Atlanta's 4th congressional district. Levitas had solidly held the seat since 1974.

But then Swindall was caught negotiating with a drug money launderer for a six-figure loan, news that helped propel former "Dukes of Hazzard" star Ben Jones to defeat Swindall in a 1988 landslide.

A federal grand jury convicted Swindall of perjury in 1989. He was then sentenced to a one-year prison sentence, but remained unrepentant about his perjury conviction.

Ironically, it was a President Ronald Reagan-appointed prosecutor, Bob Barr, who pursued Swindall. Barr would go on to serve several terms in Congress as well.

No word yet on Swindall's cause of death.

Full political coverage from 11Alive.

© 2018 WXIA