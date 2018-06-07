ATLANTA- Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp are the last two standing for their party nomination after a crowded five-man Republican Primary for Georgia Governor in May, Cagle Picked up about 39 percent of the vote. Kemp got just over 25 percent.

Both are from Georgia. Both have long histories in politics. They actually have similar views on a lot of the issues.So what's the difference?

Here's a look at the two candidates in a side-by-side comparison.

Casey Cagle

Brian Kemp

Election day is July 24.

