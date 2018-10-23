It's a name that could have a broad meaning. But a proposed amendment to the constitution of Georgia has a pretty specific focus.

Imagine a courtroom that only handles business issues -- things like contract disputes, copyright disagreements and arguments over who came up with a money-making idea.

The “Business Court Amendment” would set up a court to handle just those cases.

It's not a new idea, though. Fulton and Gwinnett counties already use business courts, and this constitutional amendment would extend the practice statewide.

Supporters believe focusing on just business will help judges move faster and be more informed.

Opponents wonder if the judges will be fair since the governor would appoint them.

Election Day is Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

© 2018 WXIA