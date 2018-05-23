Now that Georgia's primary election is in the books, many of the races have been decided, leaving the winning candidates in those races looking forward to the general election in November.

But for other races, most notably the Republican race for governor, no single candidate won 50 percent plus one vote -- the necessary threshold to win a race outright. In those races, the top two vote-getters will run once again, this time on Tuesday, July 24.

The big question for most voters -- who gets to vote in the July 24 runoff election?

If you voted in May then, yes, you are eligible to vote in the runoff election. You must stick to the party that you voted with in that runoff.

If you were already registered and eligible to vote in May but did not vote, then yes, you are also eligible to vote in the July runoff election. You can also choose to vote in either party's runoff.

If you have not registered to vote for state races, you're too late to vote in the runoff election. You had to register prior to the April 24 deadline for the primary election to vote in the July 24 runoff election.

US Congressional Races

Voters in federal races get a reprieve. Those voters are able to register as late as June 25 for the runoff in those races.

What that means is that voters who live in areas represented by U.S. Congressional District 6 and District 7 -- which include portions of Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties -- will be able to register to vote specifically for those runoffs until late June.

US Congressional District 6 (pictured in green) and Congressional District 7 (in purple)

You will need to visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page to determine whether your home address is in one of the affected Congressional districts.

