Carlee Russell latest | Police say no evidence of toddler walking down interstate, press conference planned today

A press conference on the Alabama case is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday (2:30 p.m. locally).

Example video title will go here for this video

HOOVER, Ala. — Police in Alabama are offering several new details in the case of a woman who reported a toddler walking down the interstate and then went missing last week, capturing national attention, before arriving back home on Saturday night.

The Hoover, Ala. Police Department has a press conference scheduled Wednesday afternoon for 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. locally), according to Birmingham NBC affiliate WVTM.

Much remains murky about the few days Russell was missing. A police timeline has said she left her work Thursday night and then, on her way to pick up food she ordered, stopped on I-459 to report a toddler in a diaper walking along the side of the interstate.

She then called a relative, and then went missing. Police arrived within five minutes of being dispatched to the scene where the toddler was reported, but did not find Russell there - instead discovering her wig, cellphone and purse with an Apple Watch inside.

So far it has not been detailed where she was or what was happening for much of the next roughly 49 hours.

But Hoover Police are saying, in a release issued Tuesday night and obtained by WVTM reporter Mattie Davis, that they have not been able to come across "any evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate" on Thursday night. They say Russell's call is the only one that reported anything like that, "despite numerous vehicles passing through that area as depicted by the traffic camera surveillance video."

Police have also additionally said that after leaving The Colonnade, a shopping complex where she'd ordered the food, she then stopped at a Target and bought "snack food type items." Police said those snacks were not with the other items - her phone, wig and purse - found in her car at the scene of her disappearance.

There had previously not been any details about Russell's whereabouts between 8:20 p.m. Thursday night, when she left work to head to The Colonnade, and 9:34 p.m. when she called 911.

The release also detailed how first responders attended to Russell when she returned home Saturday night, saying she was "conscious and speaking" with surveillance video from her neighborhood showing her walking alone down the sidewalk.

"She was later treated and released from a local hospital," the police release said. "Numerous evidentiary items are still being evaluated, and those items are key in the process of determining exactly what took place in the approximately 49 hours Carlee was missing, but also what took place prior to her disappearance."

Latest press release from Hoover Police Department on the disappearance of Carlee Russell. #CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/EzMjgBRW8x — Mattie Davis WVTM 13 (@MattieWVTM13) July 19, 2023

Carlee's parents, meanwhile, went on NBC's TODAY Show on Tuesday and said she "definitely fought for her life" during the period she was missing.

"There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life," her mother Talitha Robinson-Russell said.