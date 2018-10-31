One of the largest holiday markets in Atlanta will take over the new City Springs Civic & Cultural Center from November 9 through 10.

The Elegant Elf Marketplace is presented by The Sandy Springs Society, the largest philanthropic group in Sandy Springs.

The 8th annual “shopping for a cause” fundraiser features an upscale gift market with 100 local and regional artisans, gourmet food purveyors, and unique gift vendors of jewelry, handcrafted fashions, fine crafts, items for home and garden, handbags and toys.

“The Sandy Springs Society works year-round to select upscale gift vendors, and we’re thrilled to present another amazing two-day lineup of shopping for a cause at our new City Springs venue,” said Peyton White, event co-chair, Elegant Elf Marketplace. “It’s a win-win-win for the entire community - vendors, shoppers and non-profit organizations we support in Sandy Springs.”

All proceeds from The Elegant Elf Marketplace are reinvested in the local Sandy Springs community.

In the past seven years, The Elegant Elf Marketplace has helped provide grants so that local non-profit organizations can improve the arts, heritage, education, environment and social services in Sandy Springs.

This year, The Elegant Elf Marketplace will present appearances and book signings from award winning celebrity authors:

Annette Joseph, Cocktail Italiano, Friday, November 9, 10:00 am – noon

Joshilyn Jackson, The Almost Sisters, Friday, November 9, noon – 2:00 pm

Emily Giffin, All We Ever Wanted, Friday, November 9, 2:30 – 4:30 pm

Matt Moore, The South's Best Butts: Pitmaster Secrets for Southern Barbecue Perfection, Saturday, November 10, 10:00 am – noon

Virginia Willis, Secrets of the Southern Table, Saturday, November 10, noon – 2 pm

Harry Maziar, Story Selling, Saturday, November 10, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

The marketplace is open on Friday, November 9, and Saturday, November 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a $5 entrance fee, but parking is complimentary for 2 hours in the parking garage; children 10 and under are free.

