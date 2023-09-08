Georgia woman arrested on charges relating to January 6

Tonya Webb was arrested on August 25 of this year in Alabama.

ATLANTA — Another Georgia resident has been arrested on charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Tonya Webb was arrested on August 25 of this year in Alabama. She is currently facing charges for:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

According to records obtained by the FBI, Webb's phone was traced to be outside and inside the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Through cell phone billing information obtained, Webb's business website was located, and a picture that matched her driver's license photo was found.

Video surveillance obtained by Capitol Police shows Webb entering the U.S. Capitol, wearing a green jacket and black hat with white "TRUMP" lettering.

Surveillance video then shows Webb entering and exiting the Capitol multiple times, remaining inside for over 30 minutes. During that time, Webb takes video on her mobile phone as she moves further into the Capitol.

Webb is one of more than two dozen people from Georgia who were arrested and charged in connection to the sacking of the Capitol. According to an 11Alive report, several of those defendants are set to head to trial this year. And a dozen others have been sentenced after accepting plea deals from federal prosecutors.

So far, the longest sentence issued by a judge was three years and 10 months in prison. The shortest sentence handed out was 21 days in jail.

Most recently in June, another Georgia resident involved in the storming of the Capitol was arrested on the same charges as Webb. .