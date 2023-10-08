Coffee County election allegations could be included in Fulton indictment against Trump

RICO gives Fulton DA latitude to expand Trump case

ATLANTA — It now looks like a Fulton County indictment against former president Donald Trump may come next week. If they do, they could include allegations from outside of Fulton County.

Fulton County can expand its evidence if it’s bringing a racketeering case. That could lead to evidence that extends far beyond Fulton County.

A racketeering case against the former president could include allegations that he incited his followers to try to overturn the 2020 election in Washington DC, resulting in the January 6 2021 attack on the US capitol.

A racketeering case could also include allegations from Coffee County, Ga., where surveillance video showed Trump operatives in January 2021 accessing the secure area of the county election office.

That security breach is under investigation by the GBI – but Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis could include it in a criminal case showing a broad conspiracy that implicates the former president in Fulton County.

"If she can show a direct link to the criminal enterprise, she can include those. And that’s why I think she’s going to go with RICO. There’s too many moving parts not to," said Danny Porter, former Gwinnett County district attorney.

RICO was originally a federal statute dealing with organized crime. It’s been part of state law to deal with gangs and other criminal enterprises.

The question is whether a Fulton grand jury will use it against the former president.

More on Coffee County allegations

Operatives working with Trump attorney Sidney Powell spent hours inside Coffee County voting headquarters, accessing and copying election data.

Former Coffee County GOP chair and fake Trump elector Cathy Latham was a key contact.

Surveillance footage shows Latham escorting operatives through the front door of the county's election office.

Texts reviewed by 11Alive and obtained through a years-long civil lawsuit challenging the security of Georgia’s electronic voting systems show Trump allies were invited to inspect the county's voting system.

“Huge things are starting to come together! Most immediately, we were granted access - by written invitation! - to the Coffee County systens (sic). Yay!”, said Trump attorney Katherine Friess in a Jan. 1, 2021 text message.