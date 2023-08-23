Why is Harrison Floyd the one Georgia election RICO defendant remaining in jail after booking?

Here's an overview of his case.

ATLANTA — As defendants in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case have turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail - as Donald Trump will do Thursday night - it has been a relatively speedy process for them.

The defendants have arrived, been processed and promptly been released in just about every instance so far.

The only one who hasn't is one of the lesser-known defendants - Harrison Floyd, who was the director of "Black Voices for Trump" during the 2020 campaign.

Here's a bit more on Floyd's specific situation, and why it differs from the rest of the co-defendants in the RICO case.

Who is Harrison Floyd?

First, a bit more on Floyd. From the Associated Press:

Also known as Willie Lewis Floyd III, he served as director of Black Voices for Trump, and is accused of recruiting Lee to arrange a meeting with Freeman and Chicago-based publicist Trevian Kutti.

Why is Harrison Floyd staying in jail?

The most direct answer is that he, alone among the 19 co-defendants, didn't have a pre-arranged bond.

As of now, that means he'll have to remain at the Fulton County Jail until he can appear before a judge who would be able to grant him one in a first appearance proceeding. When exactly that might happen - and whether, in fact, he would get one - right now remain unclear.

Why just Floyd? That would be for District Attorney Fani Willis to say, and she has not released any kind of statement indicating why no bond was negotiated with Floyd.

But one possible complicating factor is that Floyd was previously charged with assaulting an FBI agent back in May, according to CNN, when he was served a subpoena by the agent for a federal grand jury in D.C.

It's yet to be seen how that might complicate - if it even does - the Georgia case.