Georgia special grand jury recommended indictments against Trump, Lindsey Graham, David Perdue and more

The full report was released Friday. It recommended indictments against 39 people, including several national politicians

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury that initially investigated interference in Georgia's 2020 election recommended indictments against more than a dozen people, including former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and former Georgia U.S Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Portions of the report were released earlier this year, but large portions of the document remained sealed as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation played out.

Graham, Perdue and Loeffler were ultimately not indicted by Fulton County grand jurors who returned a sprawling RICO indictment against 19 defendants last month.

In Georgia, special purpose grand juries do not have the power to indict. Fulton County DA Fani Willis used the group to aid in her investigation. She took the case to a regular grand jury that began meeting in July.

The special purpose grand jury met for roughly eight months, completing its work in January 2023. It heard from 75 witnesses during the investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.