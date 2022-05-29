US Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde shooting

"This assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent," a spokesman said.

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it will conduct a critical incident review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 21 people Tuesday.

The review comes at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the department said in a news release.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," department spokesman Anthony Coley said.

"The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing," he said.