Hash browns smothered and covered? Donald Trump visits Georgia Waffle House after GOP convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Well it isn't a proper trip to Georgia if one doesn't experience one of its most classic traditions -- Waffle House.

After speaking out publicly for the first time at the Georgia GOP Convention Saturday since he was indicted on federal charges, former President Donald Trump reveled in a Peach State classic like no other.

Trump surprised many of his supporters at the Columbus restaurant when he made a grand entrance with his motorcade into the parking lot. He shorty proclaimed, "Waffles on Trump" after he walked into the restaurant, as chants soon reigned down from those inside the establishment.

The former president shook hands with several of the roughly 100 people that were there, signing autographs for people and taking pictures with his supporters, including the owner of the Waffle House.

Trump was joined by Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who also spoke at the Republican convention a few hours prior.