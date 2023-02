Suspect description released after multiple injured in shooting at Michigan State University

There appears to be one suspect at the East Lansing campus, who is on foot.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing police are responding to shots fired on the Michigan State University campus Monday evening. Officials say there are multiple victims injured.

Police say the suspect is described as a short male with a mask, possibly Black.

This incident happened around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Police are on the scene, and MSU Police and Public Safety say the suspect is on foot.

Everyone is being asked to find shelter immediately, and to stay away from windows.

MSU has put out an alert that says: Run, Hide, Fight.

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," officials said.

Police also responded to another incident at the IM East Fitness Center, which has now been resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond. pic.twitter.com/FIUligmEBC — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/URHdQFAQyR — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

