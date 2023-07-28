'Brain eating amoeba' kills Georgia resident who was likely infected swimming

. It is rare, and the health department said that about three people in the United States are affected a year.

ATLANTA — A Georgia resident is dead after being infected by a brain-eating amoeba, likely from swimming in a fresh lake or pond, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday.

The commonly referred to brain-eating ameba's scientific name is the Naegleria fowleri infection. It is rare, and the health department said that about three people in the United States are affected a year. But though the rate of infection is low, those infections are usually fatal.

According to the health department, the amoeba lives in soil and warm freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds and hot springs. Bodies of salt water like the ocean are free of Naegleria fowleri and it's not found in properly treated drinking water and swimming pools.

Why is it called 'Brain-eating'?

Georgia Department of Public Health said it can cause a brain infection when water goes up the nose. The amoeba cannot infect people if they swallow water, and it's not spread from person to person.

How to avoid Naegleria fowleri?

The amoeba occurs naturally and can't be controlled, according to the health department, but some precautions from the CDC include:

Avoid jumping or diving into bodies of warm freshwater, especially during the summer.

Hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water when in bodies of warm fresh water.

Avoid putting your head underwater in hot springs and other untreated geothermal waters.

Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment in shallow, warm fresh water. The amoebae are more likely to live in sediment at the bottom of lakes, ponds and rivers.

Common symptoms Naegleria fowleri

According to the health department, this is how symptoms usually occur, the infection starts with a severe headache, then the person could suffer from a fever, feel nauseous and even vomit. This can progress to a stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death.