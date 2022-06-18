Tennessee secretary of state arrested on DUI charge

Booking records show Tre Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and later posted a $2,000 bail.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested Friday night for allegedly driving under the influence after leaving a music festival in the state.

Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and posted a $2,000 bail several hours later, according to booking records.

Hargett’s office released a statement on the arrest Saturday.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Hargett said in the statement. "Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

Hargett is scheduled to appear in court on July 14, WKRN-TV reported.