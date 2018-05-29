CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspected serial rapist has been arrested, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff, Jamario Pollard was captured early Monday morning.

Officials say he is responsible for multiple rape cases, one in Clayton County and possibly two others in Fulton County.

In the Clayton County case, officials say he pulled a woman into the woods behind a shopping center, forced her to undress and assaulted her. They say he then stole $300 from her purse before taking off.

Pollard was arrested by the Clayton County Fugitive Squad without incident and was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

