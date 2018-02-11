LA GRANGE, Texas — A Fayette County deputy was shot in the head Thursday evening after officials were serving a search warrant, according to Fayette County Judge Ed Janecka.

Janecka said it all started at the Dollar General in La Grange, where deputies attempted to serve the warrant. The suspect then cut a deputy and ran to the Carter Motel, where he reportedly barricaded himself inside a hotel room and shot the deputy in the head.

The deputy was transported to Dell Seton in Austin in critical condition.

As of 9 p.m., officials said the suspect is in custody.

La Grange citizens are asked to avoid the area of Dollar General and Bealls as officials work the scene.

The Schulenberg Police Department said they are assisting.

"The Schulenburg Police Department’s thoughts are with everyone affected from this incident," police wrote on Facebook. "Let’s keep everyone in our thoughts."

