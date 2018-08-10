The College Football Hall of Fame is teaming up with KultureCity to become the first Sensory Inclusive attraction in Atlanta.

Their partnership is designed to give individuals with autism and other sensory needs the ability to see, experience and enjoy the downtown attraction.

KultureCity is a non-profit organization dedicated to rethinking accessibility to create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals.

As part of Kulture City’s Sensory Inclusive Certification Program, Hall team members have completed sensory awareness training to enable them to recognize, interact with and comfort guests with sensory sensitivities.

Guests can request a sensory bag, which includes items like noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards.

The Hall will also offer designated quiet areas for guests who need a place to regroup before reengaging with the attraction.

