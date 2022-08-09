VERIFY: No, Chick-fil-A does not plan to serve chicken wings at existing restaurants

The photo of the chicken wings is real, however, it comes from Nashville in a "virtual kitchen." Here's what we found.

ATLANTA — A viral post on social media showing what appears to be Chick-fil-A wings has foodies going wild in Atlanta. The photo shows chicken wings with a Chick-fil-A label on the box. Some captions say that Chick-fil-A is looking for feedback from the Nashville location -- and that they could soon be coming to town.

11Alive looked into this claim and reached out to the Atlanta-based fast food chain.

THE QUESTION

Does Chick-fil-A plan to serve wings at already-existing restaurants?

SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

The viral post is real and comes from a "virtual restaurant" in Nashville. However, wing lovers cannot just walk into any restaurant and buy the wings, nor are they testing them.

THE ANSWER

Chick-fil-A opened Little Blue Menu, a delivery kitchen concept in 2021. Only available in Nashville, the concept has several "virtual restaurants," one of them being Outfox Wings. The kitchen also offers items from a traditional Chick-fil-A menu.

"Customers can mix and match items from Chick-fil-A and the virtual restaurants, and have them delivered in one bundled order," the spokesperson told 11Alive.

Little Blue Menu is a delivery kitchen concept created by Chick-fil-A, Inc. The virtual restaurants within Little Blue Menu, including Outfox Wings, were created by the menu team at Chick-fil-A, they said.

According to its website, the Little Blue Menu concept grew from testing and tweaking hundreds of recipes until the virtual restaurant identities were born: Flock & Farm, Garden Day, and Outfox Wings.