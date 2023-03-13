An 11Alive viewer wants to know what type of materials are allowed to come through the city.

ATLANTA — Some people are concerned after a train full of hazardous materials derailed in Ohio causing a massive chemical spill last month.

Thousands of trains come through metro Atlanta daily.

The Association of American Railroads insists that the overwhelming majority of hazardous materials carried by rail make it to their destination without issue.

An 11Alive viewer wants to know if what’s traveling on trains through the metro area is allowed.

Let’s verify if there are any laws or regulations prohibiting trains from moving dangerous chemicals through heavily populated areas.

The Question

Are hazardous materials banned on trains moving through metro Atlanta?

Our Sources

Federal Railroad Administration

Association of American Railroads

Attorney Gerald Filitti of the Lawfare Project who has been involved in litigation concerning railroad companies and hazardous spills.

The Answer

No, there are no federal laws that ban trains from transporting hazardous chemical through metro Atlanta.

What we found

According to the Association of American Railroads, more than two million carloads of hazardous materials travel along our nation’s rail system each year.

Federal law states that trains must use routes that pose the “least overall safety and security risk” when transporting hazardous materials. They are required to use routes that minimize the possibility of problems.

“That risk assessment takes into account, for example, the size of the population center, the type of material that’s being transported, the ability to respond by local or federal authorities if there’s an issue,” said Filitti.

The Federal Railroad Administration oversees the process and can recommend a rail carrier change its route depending on the risk. Filitti pointed out that there’s nothing in the law that prohibits hazardous chemicals moving through major cities.

Cities like Atlanta can request a list of hazardous materials traveling through their area. The Federal Railroad Administration said that information would help emergency responders plan and prepare for any emergency.

Filitti said that the mayor could even ask for a list of materials of what's passing through the city.