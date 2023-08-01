The State Department, which issues passports, says Form I-912 has nothing to do with passports. The form applies to immigration fees.

To apply for a new passport, you have to fill out forms, get photos taken and go to the post office to mail everything. But, it also includes paying an expensive fee.

For adults, a new or renewed passport costs $130, according to the U.S. Department of State. For a minor, it costs $100.

But, some people on TikTok say if a person or household gets federal assistance, like Medicaid, EBT or SNAP, they can get a free passport by filling out a special form called Form I-912. VERIFY viewer Jason asked us on Instagram if that was true.

THE QUESTION

Can people on Medicaid or EBT get a free passport?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, people on Medicaid or EBT can’t get a free passport

WHAT WE FOUND

The Department of State issues U.S. passports to U.S. citizens, sets the fee and determines who is eligible to receive a passport. To get a passport, you must fill out an application and submit all required documentation to the Department of State and pay the fee.

Form I-912 has nothing to do with passports or the State Department. The State Department confirms this on their website saying, “You cannot get a passport for free using this form … This form is for immigration services and does not apply to U.S. passports.”

I-912 is a form issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It is for people who need financial assistance, to request a waiver of immigration fees for things like a green card, refugee status and citizenship.

According to the form, a person can receive financial assistance for immigration fees if they meet the following criteria:

You, your spouse, or the head of your household are receiving means-tested benefits. The qualifying person must live in the same household as you.

Your household income is at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

You are experiencing financial hardship.