Yes, the country on pace for a record year when it comes to mass killing deaths

There have been six mass killings in public places so far in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The year is off to a violent start but is the United States on pace for a record when it comes to mass killings.

Question

Is the U.S. headed toward a record number of deaths in mass killings this year?

Sources

Answer

Yes, the nation is on track for a record number of deaths this year due to mass killings.

What we know

Only three weeks into the new year the city of Monterey Park, California mourned the loss of 11 people who were shot to death inside of a dance studio. However, it was not the first mass murder of the year.

The Mass Killing Database tracks cases where four or more people are murdered no matter the weapon. Professor Fox compiles that data.

He said a little more than four month into 2023, the country has already seen six mass killings in public places.

“Which by the way is the average number a year and we’ve already reached that in early May,” Fox explained. “What strikes fear into the hearts of Americans are the shootings in restaurants and shopping malls, and churches and schools that claim lots of lives.”

The Mass Killing Database began tracking these cases back in 2006. Numbers compiled show that 2019 was a record with 233 people killed.

At the current pace the country is on track for 328 deaths.

However, Fox also pointed out that 2009 started off looking like a record year, even if the numbers didn't continue at the same place.

“In fact if you go back a couple of weeks, this year and 2009 were tied,” said Professor Fox. “But in 2009 there wasn’t another one until June. This is a record at this point. That doesn’t mean the rest of the year will be the same.”

As its name indicates, the Gun Violence Archive looks at mass killings where no weapons are used other than guns. Its numbers indicate the country could see a record 317 deaths due to mass killings involving guns.