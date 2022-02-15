VERIFY: Can you catch COVID through your tap water?

The CDC said the virus has been found in untreated wastewater and sewage systems.

ATLANTA — We know coronavirus is spread through the air, but now some online claim the virus can also be spreading in your water.

So, 11Alive went to the experts to verify.

THE QUESTION

Can you catch COVID-19 from your tap water?

THE ANSWER

The most recent data finds you can not catch COVID-19 from drinking tap water.

OUR SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

11Alive Viewer Hollie C. reached out to VERIFY after she said she read that COVID might be in a city’s water. She wanted to know if a person can catch the virus from tap water.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average American drinks about 3.9 cups of water a day with 61% coming from the tap.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus has been found in untreated wastewater and sewage systems.

And Cole Blackwell, general manager of the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, said every now and then people are wondering if the virus can be detected in tap water.

However, he added that the Environmental Protection Agency requires the water authority to check their water systems for any impurities hundreds of times a month.

“For our water system, we sample over 700 water samples a month on average looking for pathogens," Blackwell explained. "In conventional drinking water plans like we have here in Georgia, we use a multi-layered approach to purify the water."

He said by the time water gets to the consumer to drink, they know that it’s safe.

The CDC and EPA both said tap water in the U.S. is safe from COVID.