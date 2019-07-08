ATLANTA — Atlanta United will have a chance to add to their rapidly expanding list of achievements after reaching the final of America’s oldest soccer competition.

United beat Orlando City 2-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the U.S. Open Cup final. The U.S. Open Cup is a single-elimination tournament that runs during – but is distinct from – the MLS season.

First staged in 1914, it takes teams from all levels of soccer all around the country and places them in a tournament – the lower you are, the earlier you start, but in theory, any local team from around the country could advance far enough to knock off an MLS team and win the whole thing.

United, for instance, beat a second-division team – Saint Louis FC – in the quarterfinals.

It’s not the same as winning the MLS Championship, but it’s still a coveted title for teams to win.

In their first two years, United got knocked out in the round of 16 each time.

Now they’ll be playing for a chance to win the 105th edition of the Open Cup.

On Tuesday night in Orlando, Eric Remedi scored on a cutting redirection from a Julian Gressel pass in the first half and Emerson Hyndman bounced in the second goal from close range in the second half.

Atlanta will play either Minnesota United or the Portland Timbers in the final, with those two teams set to play on Wednesday night.

The 105th U.S. Open Cup final will be held on Aug. 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

